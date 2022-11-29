Tonight, scattered snow showers through the region 1-2" of accumulation for the Yakima Valley, 2-5" for the Kittitas Valley, and little to no accumulation for the Tri-Cities. Chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. The temperatures actually increase in the Tri-Cities after 4 AM snow will change to rain/mix as the snow level rises to 2,700’ roads will be slick 

Tomorrow snow and rain/snow mix likely with ½ or less accumulation in the lower elevations. Breezy afternoon winds and mostly rain in the Columbia Basin. Highs in the 20s,30s and low 40s. And lows in the teens and 20s. 

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST 
WEDNESDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in 
 the high elevations and 6 to 12 inches in the valleys. Winds 
 gusting as high as 35 mph. 
 
* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. 
 
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Wednesday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing 
 snow could significantly reduce visibilities. 
 
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 
 
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in 
your vehicle in case of an emergency. 

Tri-Cities 

Tuesday Night...  Cloudy, Cold Light Snow...28 

Wednesday... Mix, Light Snow... 41/30 

Thursday...  AM Light Snow, Partly Sunny... 34/23 

Friday... AM Cloudy, PM Snow... 32/23 

Saturday...AM Snow, Partly Cloudy... 31/22 

Yakima 

Tuesday Night... Snow 1-2"… 22 

Wednesday... Light Snow... 36/18 

Thursday...  Partly Sunny... 33/13 

Friday... AM Cloudy, PM Snow... 29/18 

Saturday... AM Snow, Partly Cloudy... 31/14 