The November gloom has arrived patchy fog developing each night through the morning hours with light winds and some afternoon sunbreaks. Tonight, fog develops after 10 PM which could affect visibility and create frosty windshields and patchy ice on roadways especially on bridges and overpasses. Low tonight in the teens and 20s.
This weather pattern continues through Wednesday highs stay in the 30s and low 40s with lows in the teens and 20s. A weak disturbance moves Wednesday night/Thursday morning any moistures from this disturbance will impact the NE corner of the state, also winds will increase.
More fog and patchy fog into the weekend...The main take-away this week is: Dry, Cold and Foggy.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night... Patchy Fog, ... 20
Tuesday... Patchy AM Fog, Mostly Sunny... 40/20
Wednesday... Patchy AM Fog, Mostly Sunny... 39/22
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 39/19
Friday... Patchy AM Fog, Mostly Sunny... 36/17
Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Mostly Sunny... 35/20
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 37/23
Yakima
Monday Night... Patchy Fog, ... 19
Tuesday... Patchy AM Fog, Mostly Sunny... 41/19
Wednesday... Patchy AM Fog, Mostly Sunny... 39/18
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Breezy... 40/17
Friday... Patchy AM Fog, Mostly Sunny... 39/15
Saturday... Patchy AM Fog, Mostly Sunny... 37/22
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 37/22
