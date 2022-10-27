Partly sunny and a little breezy today.  Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
 
A weak front will sweep through the region early tomorrow morning after 4 am and should be to our south by midday.  This system will give us a chance for some light rain showers or sprinkles.  Timing... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys 4-8 AM, Tri-Cities 7-Noon and Foothills 11 AM-1:30 PM.  The front stalls to our south Friday evening and then lifts north Friday night through Saturday morning.  This will give us another chance for a few light showers until 7 AM for areas along and south of Hwy 395.  Expect rain in all the mountain passes as the snow levels climb to 6-8,000 ft by Friday and staying there through the weekend.  
 
Mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers developing in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys during the afternoon with the next weather system.  A few showers should spread east into the Columbia Basin and foothills by late evening/night.  Gusty (30-40 mph) winds develop overnight and will continue Monday along with a few scattered showers.  Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.  Snow levels drop to 4-6,000 ft Monday night with snow showers for the higher mountain passes.  A better chance for rain Tuesday-Wednesday morning as a wetter system moves through the Pacific Northwest.  Colder air will spill into the region behind the front Tuesday night with lows falling into the upper 20s-mid 30s.  There is still a chance we might see a wet snowflake or two trying to mix in with any leftover showers, especially along ridgelines.  After a few leftover showers early Wednesday morning in the Columbia Basin and Foothills we should see some clearing.  Cooler with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s-low 30s.  
 
We could see some snow accumulation in the Blues and Cascades Wednesday that could result in some travel issues.  Snow levels drop to 1,500-3,000 ft Wednesday night as drier air and high pressure builds into the region.  Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s-low 30s.