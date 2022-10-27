Partly sunny and a little breezy today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
A weak front will sweep through the region early tomorrow morning after 4 am and should be to our south by midday. This system will give us a chance for some light rain showers or sprinkles. Timing... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys 4-8 AM, Tri-Cities 7-Noon and Foothills 11 AM-1:30 PM. The front stalls to our south Friday evening and then lifts north Friday night through Saturday morning. This will give us another chance for a few light showers until 7 AM for areas along and south of Hwy 395. Expect rain in all the mountain passes as the snow levels climb to 6-8,000 ft by Friday and staying there through the weekend.
Mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers developing in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys during the afternoon with the next weather system. A few showers should spread east into the Columbia Basin and foothills by late evening/night. Gusty (30-40 mph) winds develop overnight and will continue Monday along with a few scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Snow levels drop to 4-6,000 ft Monday night with snow showers for the higher mountain passes. A better chance for rain Tuesday-Wednesday morning as a wetter system moves through the Pacific Northwest. Colder air will spill into the region behind the front Tuesday night with lows falling into the upper 20s-mid 30s. There is still a chance we might see a wet snowflake or two trying to mix in with any leftover showers, especially along ridgelines. After a few leftover showers early Wednesday morning in the Columbia Basin and Foothills we should see some clearing. Cooler with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s-low 30s.
We could see some snow accumulation in the Blues and Cascades Wednesday that could result in some travel issues. Snow levels drop to 1,500-3,000 ft Wednesday night as drier air and high pressure builds into the region. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s-low 30s.
