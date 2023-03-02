Partly cloudy and clearing overnight for Yakima/Kittitas Valleys/Columbia Basin and strong gusty winds in the foothills (Blues) and Columbia Basin 15-25 MPH and Gusts up to 35-40 MPH and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. A chance of rain and mix transitioning to snow overnight for the Foothills of the Blues including Walla Walla and Pendleton 20-30% with light accumulation.
Dry Friday with gusty winds (25-30 MPH) and more snowfall in the mountains. Highs in the 40s and 50s lows in the 20s. Slight chance of rain/mix and snow for the foothills of the Blues Friday night. Should remain dry for the rest of the lower elevations.
The weekend remains unsettled with rain, snow and mix possible. Plan for winter driving conditions throughout the weekend on all mountain passes.
Snow shower will continue in the Mountains through Wednesday and a chance of lowland snow Monday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades and Blues 4 AM Thursday-4 AM Friday
- Passes: 2-11"
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell): 3-5"
- Blues: 4-6" (Until 7AM Friday)
- I-84 corridor (Pendleton-LaGrande) 1-3" (Until 7AM Friday)
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night... Mostly Cloudy and Windy... 34
Friday... Mostly Sunny and Windy... 51/29
Saturday... Partly Cloudy, Night Mix... 50/32
Sunday... Early AM Light Snow, Mostly Cloudy... 46/27
Monday... AM Mix, Partly Cloudy... 47/24
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy... 48/25
Wednesday... partly cloudy... 49/25
Yakima
Thursday... Clearing and Breezy... 26
Friday... Partly Cloudy and Breezy... 49/25
Saturday... Partly Cloudy, Night Mix... 44/24
Sunday... Early AM Light Snow, Mostly Cloudy... 44/24
Monday... Partly Cloudy... 43/23
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy... 45/23
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 45/24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.