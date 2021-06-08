Partly Cloudy Skies for Our Terrific Tuesday

TRI-CITIES, YAKIMA, WA - We're having a case of June gloom today with partly cloudy skies in both Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Tri-Cities will have a high of 77 with partly cloudy skies and a low of 53 with mostly cloudy skies in the evening. In Yakima, the high will be 73 degrees with a low of 52 varying from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy in the evening.
As an upper low comes off the coast, it will bring some local winds. We will see that on Wednesday in Tri-Cities with gusts as high as 18 miles per hour. By Thursday, an upper-level trough will bring warmer temperatures by this weekend in Tri-Cities and Yakima, with as high as 95 by Monday in Tri-Cities.
Overall, mild temperatures, mild wind, and partly cloudy skies these next few days.