Partly sunny with patchy morning fog, locally dense in the Kittitas Valley. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
Dense Fog Advisory - Kittitas Valley... Until 10 AM
- Visibility at or below ¼ mile at times
- Watch for icy spots on roads
A weak warm front will move inland today and then slide over the Cascades tonight with a few light rain showers after midnight. The Yakima/Kittitas Valleys could see a few snowflakes too, but no accumulation is expected. This will be followed by a cold front by mid-morning tomorrow. This front will produce lower elevation rain with snow above 3,000 ft. Cascades could receive 3-7" of snow by tomorrow night and the Blues between 2-5". Rain showers should be ending tomorrow after 3 PM in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, after 5 PM in the Columbia Basin and after 7-8 PM in the foothills.
High pressure returns Thursday and Friday with some sunshine. However, by Friday we could see some patchy fog developing, Highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s and lows in the 20s. A weak upper-level disturbance Saturday will give us a slight chance for a few stray rain showers in the lower elevations and snow showers in the mountains. Back to partly sunny skies on Sunday with high pressure and maybe patchy fog next Monday, highs in the upper 30s-low 40s.
