Low clouds and patchy freezing fog this morning until midday-early afternoon in the Columbia Basin. Partly to mostly sunny and cold this afternoon in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
A ridge of high pressure is building off the coast today and producing a cold and dry northwesterly flow. A weak "clipper-like" front with drop south out of British Columbia, along the front side of the ridge, early tomorrow morning. Moisture is very limited, but it may still produce a little light snow or flurries for areas along and east of HWY 395 between 7-9 AM. If there is any accumulation it will be a dusting or less for the lower elevations in the foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton) and less than half an inch in the Blues. There is also a 10-20% chance for a stray flurry or two in the Tri-Cities, while the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys are too far west for this system. Colder air will move in behind this system with highs dropping into the mid 20s
Patchy late night-Morning low clouds and fog will continue through Saturday with highs in the 20s and low in the single digits-teens. Breezy winds develop Saturday afternoon/evening as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of the next front. The next front arrives Sunday with a chance for a little light snow. Accumulation will be light, ½ inch or less for the lower elevations and maybe 1-3" in the mountains. Winds will remain breezy on Sunday with gusts 20-25 mph. Monday looks dry and cold with daytime highs struggling to hit 20 degrees. Models are hinting at the potential for accumulating snow Monday night-Tuesday. Stay tuned...
