Mostly cloudy with patchy freezing fog developing after 10 PM a slight chance of a few snowflakes in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys but only 10-20%. Overnight lows in the chilly 20s and teens in upper elevations.
Decreasing clouds Saturday, a tiny bit warmer with highs in the low to mid-40s and lows in the 20s. Patchy fog overnight then mostly sunny Sunday.
Dry cold weather next week with patchy fog possible most nights and temperatures remain in the 40s daytime and 20s nighttime.
Breezy to gusty winds develop Thursday into Friday as a weather system moves into the area this system will bring colder air and temperatures drop to the 30s with lows in the teens. For now, snow appears to be likely for the mountains only.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Freezing Fog... 25
Saturday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 45/23
Sunday... Patchy Fog, Partly Sunny... 43/23
Monday... Patchy Fog, Mostly Sunny... 40/22
Tuesday... Patchy Fog, Mostly Sunny... 42/22
Wednesday... Partly Sunny... 43/25
Thursday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 39/23
Yakima
Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Flakes, Patchy Freezing Fog... 21
Saturday... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 43/21
Sunday... Patchy Fog, Partly Sunny... 42/21
Monday... Patchy Fog, Mostly Sunny... 40/20
Tuesday... Patchy Fog, Mostly Sunny... 42/19
Wednesday... Partly Sunny... 43/21
Thursday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 39/20
