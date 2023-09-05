First full week of September:
Can’t ask for a much better start to the month than what we are seeing this week. Sunny skies and temps warm up to the mid 80s each day from Tuesday to Sunday. Cool and mostly clear as temps overnight will drop to the mid and low 50s, even upper 40s for some lower elevations. Mountain lows and upper elevations of the Blues will have overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Not much else happening this week thanks to a ridge of high pressure holding pretty firm off the coast through Saturday. A few shortwaves will pass over top of the ridge, but cause nothing more than a light to moderate breeze each afternoon with the Kittitas Valley and Columbia River Gorge getting more of a fresh breeze. Sunday afternoon we could see a trough slide in the PNW and cool us off to the upper 70s by Tuesday.
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/52-55
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/51-54
Yakima: 75-78/47-50
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 72–75/45-48
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 69-72/43-46
Cascades and mountain passes: 56-59/39-42
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 79-82/51-54
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/56-59
Yakima: 77-80/48-51
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 78-81/52-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 72-75/52-54
Cascades and mountain passes: 56-59/39-42
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/42-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/52-55
Yakima: 80-83/49-52
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 76-79/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/49-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/41-44
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/43-46
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/43-46
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 76-79/42-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/52-55
Yakima: 80-83/49-52
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 76-79/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 72-75/49-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/40-43
