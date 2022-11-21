Air Stagnation Advisory until 3 pm today with poor air quality at times. Mostly cloudy, patchy for and a few flurries this morning. Morning temperatures in the 20s, low 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s.
A weak upper-level disturbance is currently moving across the region this morning, producing a few light flurries. No accumulation or impact to our morning commute is expected. We turn our attention to a Pacific front that will move onshore overnight and pushing moisture over the Cascades tomorrow morning. As this Pacific moisture begins to overrun the cold air, trapped at the surface, we could see light freezing rain in the Columbia Basin and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Models are trying to transition the freezing rain to a mix of rain and freezing rain as temperatures climb above freezing during the afternoon. Note: Models have a tendency to mix out the cold air to quickly - We will need to watch this closely. The mountains will likely have light snow passes will likely have a wintry mix too.
Wintery Mix Tuesday...
- Yakima/Kittitas Valley: After 7 AM... Light Freezing Rain, Snow to PM Mix/Rain
- Columbia Basin/Foothills: After 11 AM... Light Freezing/Rain to PM Rain
- Ice accumulation: .05" or Less, mainly in western Columbia Basin and Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. This would be enough to put a glace on the roads and impact our morning commute
- Mountain Passes: Snow and Freezing rain before snow levels climb to over 5,000 ft by the afternoon. 1-4" of snow and a glaze of icing is possible before transitioning to rain
Ridging returns Wednesday with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the mid 40s. Another inversion develops Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day with light night/early morning low clouds and fog through Friday. Temperatures drop a bit on Thursday into the upper 30s-low 40s. A weak disturbance will give us a chance for a few flurries Friday night, highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s-near 30. Dry weather for most of the weekend with highs in the mid 40-upper 40s. A weather system will bring us a slight chance for a few stray showers Sunday afternoon/evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.