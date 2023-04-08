Pre-Easter Sunday Forecast, April 8th

April 8th Forecast-
We're seeing the warmer temperatures but the rain isn't going anywhere. Nice Saturday ahead of us as we warm up in the mid 60s for Tri-Cities and low 60s for Yakima. East Slopes can expect some gusty winds and mostly cloudy skies throughout today into the rest of the weekend. Sunday we can see rain showers moving in ruining the Easter Bunny's plans.
By Monday, the rain showers will be sticking around and turning into scattered showers along the East Slopes. Tuesday into the rest of the week, we'll start to see those clouds moving out but the winds/breezy conditions will stick around a little longer.
National Weather Service has an outlook in place, meaning as the temperatures start to get warmer we'll start to see the snow melt and it could cause increased water flow in the nearby streams and smaller rivers. No flood warnings issued but no updates on the outlook yet.
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies, pm clouds - 65/44
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers - 68/53
Monday: Rain showers - 69/42
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy - 60/40
Wednesday: Partly cloudy - 59/36
Thursday: Mostly Sunny - 61/38
Friday: Mostly Sunny - 64/40
Yakima
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, gusty winds - 60/40
Sunday: Chance of rain showers - 62/46
Monday: AM showers, pm clouds - 62/40
Tuesday: Mostly cloud, winds - 56/31
Wednesday: Mostly sunny - 58/30
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 60/34
Friday: Mostly sunny - 62/32
Hope everyone has a very Hoppy Easter Sunday!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.