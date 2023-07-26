Clear and breezy tonight with some clouds sticking around. Winds pick back up tomorrow into the evening before a calm breezy lower Columbia Basin through the weekend. Gusty winds along the East Slopes and Cascade Gaps. Saturday will be the hottest day of the weekend in the mid to low 90s around the region.
Next week looks like a repeat with slightly warmer temperatures and back to the seasonal average for the time of year. With breezy afternoons/evenings and lower humidity levels, fire danger remains high. An upper-level low off the coast calls for dry conditions and winds along the cascades. Then a high-pressure system moves in with a very slight chance of mountain showers next week mostly in the upper elevations of the Cascades and Blues. Moisture will continue to increase and the temperature go from mid/low 90s to mid/upper 90s.
Tri-Cities
Thursday: Sunny and breezy - 90/59
Friday: Sunny and breezy - 92/60
Saturday: Sunny & warmest boat race day - 94/61
Sunday: Sunny - 91/59
Monday: Sunny and breezy - 92/60
Tuesday: Sunny - 94/61
Wednesday: Sunny and pm clouds - 96/62
Yakima
Thursday: Sunny and gusty - 88/57
Friday: Sunny and breezy - 90/59
Saturday: Sunny - 91/58
Sunday: Sunny - 89/57
Monday: Sunny and breezy - 90/59
Tuesday: Sunny - 92/60
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pm clouds - 94/61
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.