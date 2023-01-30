Increasing clouds tonight with chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
Mostly cloudy Tuesday – Friday with temperatures gradually climbing back to normal by the end of the week.
Our next weather maker arrives Friday with a slight chance of lowland snow or rain/mix mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday in the lower elevations. More mountain snow showers Friday through Sunday.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night... Increasing clouds, Cold... 24
Tuesday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Flurry/Sprinkle... 34/23
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 39/22
Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 40/25
Friday... Mostly Cloudy... 47/31
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 48/33
Sunday... Cloudy, PM Showers... 45/31
Yakima
Monday Night... Increasing clouds, Cold... 19
Tuesday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Flurry/Sprinkle... 34/21
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 38/21
Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 39/24
Friday... Mostly Cloudy... 44/28
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 45/31
Sunday... Cloudy, PM Showers... 44/28
