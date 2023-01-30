Increasing clouds tonight with chilly overnight lows in the teens and 20s. 

Mostly cloudy Tuesday – Friday with temperatures gradually climbing back to normal by the end of the week. 

Our next weather maker arrives Friday with a slight chance of lowland snow or rain/mix mainly in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Chance of rain both Saturday and Sunday in the lower elevations. More mountain snow showers Friday through Sunday. 

Tri-Cities 

Monday Night...  Increasing clouds, Cold... 24 

Tuesday...  Mostly Cloudy, Stray Flurry/Sprinkle... 34/23 

Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 39/22 

Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 40/25 

Friday... Mostly Cloudy... 47/31 

Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 48/33 

Sunday... Cloudy, PM Showers... 45/31 

Yakima 

Monday Night...  Increasing clouds, Cold... 19 

Tuesday...  Mostly Cloudy, Stray Flurry/Sprinkle... 34/21 

Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 38/21 

Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 39/24 

Friday... Mostly Cloudy... 44/28 

Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 45/31 

Sunday... Cloudy, PM Showers... 44/28 

 