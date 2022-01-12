SOUTHEASTERN WA & NORTHEASTERN OR - Another chilly and quiet night for our wonderful Wednesday plus expecting rain tomorrow.
A warm front remains draped across eastern Washington this morning and will slowly lift north today pulling the showers with it. We should be dry and quiet this evening across the region. The only exception will be the Cascades where rain will continue to fall adding to the flood risk across western Washington.
An upper level low and cold front will push across the region tomorrow with scattered showers mainly in the morning and early afternoon, highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s-near 30.
A trough will spread rain west of the Cascades tonight. The Kittitas Valley could see freezing rain tomorrow with other precipitation coming the rest of our way but most likely for only few hours in the morning.
A system of high pressure returns Thursday night through early next week with areas of fog and low clouds. Highs will be in the mid 30s-near 40 and lows in the 20s.
A weather system next Tuesday will bring us a chance for scattered showers with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 30s.
The flood watch remains in effect through Thursday morning for the Seattle area with King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties. Excessive runoff may cause flooding in rivers, streams, and flood-prone locations. Tuesday rainfall amounts ranged from 5 to 7 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 4 inches along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in the Northern and Central Cascades. Another 1 to 1.5 inches predicted for mountains and coast today before the atmospheric river lifts north out of the area. Heavy rainfall could also lead to threat of landslides in Western Washington through Saturday.
Additionally, an air stagnation advisory is also in effect from 6pm Thursday to noon Monday for Klamath County, Western Lake County Central and Eastern Lake County. Air stagnation could trap smoke and other air pollutants and cause poor air quality.