Partly cloudy with patchy fog and freezing fog tonight. An air stagnation advisory is in place through Friday with the worst air quality expected Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows in the 20s...
Roads could be slick for the Wednesday morning commute due to fog and freezing fog look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the 30s and 40s.
Poor air quality due to air stagnation will be a problem all week and not expecting any big weather events until Friday – Sunday with light mountains snow showers and lowland rainfall or rain/mix.
Cooler temperatures beginning Sunday into next week.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy... 28
Wednesday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 42/26
Thursday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 41/31
Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, PM Breezy... 48/29
Saturday... Cloudy, Breezy, Rain/Snow Mix... 38/20
Sunday... Stray Snow Showers, Colder, Night Snow?.. 29/14
Monday... Early AM Snow, Partly Cloudy... 27/11
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy... 28
Wednesday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 44/28
Thursday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 42/30
Friday... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower, PM Breezy... 49/26
Saturday... Cloudy, Breezy, Rain/Snow Mix... 38/19
Sunday... Stray Snow Showers, Colder, Night Snow?.. 28/12
Monday... Early AM Snow, Partly Cloudy... 27/10
