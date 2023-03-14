Increasing clouds and cooler this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
An area of low pressure sitting off the northern coast of California this morning will track northeast across southern Oregon later tonight. This will increase our clouds this afternoon in eastern WA/OR. A deformation band will develop on the northern side of the low late this afternoon producing a rain/snow mix in the Oregon Blues. The wintry mix in the Blues will transition to light snow by light evening/night and push east of the area after 1 AM. Snowfall between 1-3", but we could locally see 4-6" in heavier snow showers. We could even see light rain showers drift as far north as the foothills (Walla Walla and Pendleton) between 5-10 PM.
Another weather system will quickly follow tomorrow morning as it slides south along the British Columbia coast. This upper-level disturbance will bring rain showers to western WA/OR and a quick round of snow showers to the Cascades (maybe 1-2"). The main impact east of the Cascades will be breezy winds with gusts 20-25 MPH. High pressure builds into the region Thursday-Friday with sunshine, high in the mid-upper 50s and lows in the 20s-30s. Saturday looks mainly dry with just a slight chance for a stray shower. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday as an upper-level disturbance with highs in the upper 50s-near 60 and lows in the mid 30s.
Spring equinox arrives Monday afternoon at 2:24 PM with partly sunny skies and highs near 60.
