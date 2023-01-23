Partly cloudy with patchy fog and freezing fog tonight. An air stagnation advisory is in place through Friday with the worst air quality expected Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows in the 20s...
Roads could be slick for the Tuesday morning commute due to fog and freezing fog look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the 30s and 40s.
Poor air quality due to air stagnation will be a problem all week and not expecting any big weather events until Friday – Sunday with light mountains snow showers and lowland rainfall.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night... Partly cloudy and Patchy Freezing Fog...25
Tuesday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Cloudy... 41/28
Wednesday... Patchy AM Fog, partly Sunny... 41/26
Thursday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 40/27
Friday... Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy... 40/29
Saturday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Rain/Snow Mix Night... 42/26
Sunday... AM Flurries, Partly Sunny... 35/20
Yakima
Monday Night... Partly Cloudy... 21
Tuesday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Cloudy... 40/25
Wednesday... Patchy AM Fog, partly Sunny... 40/24
Thursday... Patchy AM Fog, Partly Sunny... 38/26
Friday... Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy... 40/29
Saturday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Light Snow Night... 41/27
Sunday... AM Flurries, Partly Sunny... 35/20
