A slight chance for a few stray morning snow showers with little to no accumulation. Partly cloudy this afternoon and a 10-20% chance for a couple of rain showers. The mountains have the best chance for snow showers today with 1-5" of accumulation. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
An upper-level disturbance is currently producing a few light snow showers and flurries this morning from northern Morrow county moving north into southwest Benton and southeast Yakima counties. Little to no accumulation is expected with these showers. We will have another chance for rain showers this afternoon-evening as the disturbance moves across the region. The best chance for showers will be in the foothills between noon and 5 PM.
A stronger frontal system will begin to approach the coast on Thursday with increasing clouds. Breezy winds develop overnight with gusts 20-25 MPH, and locally stronger in the foothills of the Blues (30-40 MPH). Moisture will also begin to overrun the region after 9 PM Thursday into early Friday morning. The cold air appears to be deep enough for accumulating snow in the Kittitas Valleys through mid-morning Friday before transitioning to rain. The Yakima Valley is a little trickier with a snow or rain/snow mix in the Upper Valley and just cold rain in the Lower Valley. While the Columbia Basin and Foothills should be all rain. This system will bring another round of heavy snow to the mountains through Friday night.
Snowfall Forecast... Thursday Night-Friday
- Cascades: 7-15"
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell): 3-7"
- Blues: 4-9"
- Kittitas Valleys: 1-3" before transitioning to rain (Weather Alert Day)
- Upper Yakima Valley: 1" or Less
- Lower Yakima Valley: None
- Columbia Basin and Foothills: None
- Spokane-N. ID: 1-3"
- Pullman: Less than 2"
We dry out over the weekend for lower elevations, but keep scattered snow showers falling in the mountains through Saturday evening. Partly sunny and nice Sunday with highs in the upper 40s-mid 50s. A pattern change arrives early next week as a southwesterly flow develops bringing warmer and moist air into the region. This will likely result in the snow levels climbing to 5,000 ft by Monday-Tuesday with rain in the lower elevation and rain/snow mix in the mountain passes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.