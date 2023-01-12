Rain this morning, possibly mixed with a wet snowflake in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The rain will change to showers mid-morning and continue through this evening. Morning temperatures in the mid 30-low 40s, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
Steady rain this morning until the warm front lifts north of the area by mid-morning. We might even have a little break from the rain until midday/early afternoon. This break will not last long as a cold front moves inland, increasing rain shower chances again this afternoon through late evening. An upper-level trough will swing through the region on Friday with a few scattered showers and highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds will remain very gusty today along the foothills near the base of the Blues. These downslope winds will send temperatures in Walla Walla and Pendleton today into the low-mid 50s.
High Wind Warning and Advisory - Foothills... Until 7 PM
- Winds: 25-40
- Gusts 45-65 MPH
- Down Trees/ Powerlines
- Strongest east and south of Walla Walla/Pendleton
- Difficult travel on I-84, Hwy 11 and 395
Snow levels will be climbing above 5-6,000 ft this morning. This will result in rain falling on top of thick layers of snow in the Cascades and creating a high avalanche danger.
Avalanche Warning - Central and Northern Cascades... 6 PM Today-6 PM Friday
- High Avalanche Danger
- Crest to West Slopes
- Mainly Back Country
- Possible Pass Closures for Avalanche Control
Mainly dry weather for Saturday with just a slight chance for a stray shower, highs in the mid 40s-near 50. A weather disturbance will give us scattered showers on Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 40s. Slight chance for a leftover shower Monday morning and cooler with highs in the low-mid 40s. Dry Tuesday and another chance for showers on Wednesday.
