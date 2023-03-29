Cloudy and gloomy day ahead of us. Scattered showers will continue throughout the day along the slopes and foothills. We'll have a bit of a rain break throughout the day for the Columbia Basin. However, tonight, another round of showers moves in bringing rain to the lower elevations and rain/snow mix in the upper elevations. Increasing clouds tonight as another small trough brings more rain showers Thursday early morning. A bit of a rain break to end the work week with mostly cloudy skies Thursday evening into Friday. Friday night, clouds start to move in for another round of scattered showers and mountain snow. Snow at around 2,500 - 3,500 ft. and southerly winds.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday: Scattered showers - 56/40
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, pm winds - 62/41
Friday: Morning clouds, pm showers - 58/43
Saturday: Stray showers , breezy - 60/38
Sunday: Breezy and increasing clouds, stray showers - 59/36
Monday: Mostly cloudy- 58/34
Tuesday: Stray showers, mountain snow - 56/37
Yakima
Wednesday: Morning showers, pm clouds - 54/36
Thursday: Mostly cloudy - 59/34
Friday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers - 54/34
Saturday: Mostly clouds, possible pm rain/snow showers - 52/30
Sunday: Morning mis, afternoon showers into pm clouds - 53/28
Monday: Mostly cloudy - 55/30
Tuesday: Morning stray showers, mountain snow - 53/30
