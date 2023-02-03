Cloudy tonight with stray showers in the lower elevations overnight and low temperatures in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Strong gusty winds in the foothills of the Blues decreasing tonight. Mountain snow showers continue tonight with 1” of accumulation for Snoqualmie Pass and 1-3" for Hwy 12 White pass and 4-8" of new snow near the crest through Saturday morning.
Areawide rain showers Saturday, with rainfall totals .10- .25 in the lower elevations. More rain and mountain snow showers late Saturday – Sunday – Monday. A winter weather advisory is in place 4 AM Sunday – 4 AM Monday for the Oregon Cascades and Northern Blue Mountains we’re expecting an additional 4-8" of new snow above 3,500 feet.
Warmer temperatures on tap for next week in the 40s and 50s.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers Late... 34
Saturday... Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers... 50/35
Sunday... AM Showers... 49/34
Monday... Partly Sunny... 52/36
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 52/35
Wednesday... Mostly Cloudy...51/31
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Cooler... 48/26
Yakima
Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers Late... 30
Saturday... Mostly Cloudy, PM Showers... 45/34
Sunday... AM Showers... 47/31
Monday... Partly Sunny... 50/33
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 50/33
Wednesday... Mostly Cloudy...49/27
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Cooler... 46/26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.