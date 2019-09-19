Thursday evening we are expecting a few clouds and a light breeze, but it will be a little warmer than we've seen the last couple of nights. It's looking pretty nice.
We will stay dry and warm up as we head into the weekend, with Saturday looking gorgeous. We are expecting a sunny day with temperatures warming up toward the 80s in Tri-Cities.
By Sunday, showers return to the region while temperatures drop. We'll be back down toward the 60s for that daytime high in Tri-Cities.
Sunday is looking to be our only day with showers, as we dry out into next week. Our temperatures warm up to the 80s by mid-week, and then drop by the end of the week. So it will be kind of a roller coaster temperature-wise, but the weather pattern is looking to be a little calmer out there next week.