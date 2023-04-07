Scattered morning showers and then a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms between 2-8 PM. Any storm that does develop will be capable of lightning, brief moderate-heavy downpours and gusty winds. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s-low 60s.
The frontal system will be pushing east of the viewing area as high pressure builds into the region overnight. Partly sunny Saturday with increasing high clouds in the afternoon, highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Models are struggling a bit with the timing of the next weather system. For now, I have it arriving late Easter evening-night and slowly pushing through eastern WA/OR by Monday night. We could see a few stray showers on Sunday with an increasing chance for shower overnight-Monday, highs in the mid 60s-near 70s. Snow levels climbing to 8,000-9,500 ft with 1-3" of rain possible in the Cascades and .5-1.5" in the Blues. This will lead to snow melt and rising water levels for rivers, streams and creeks flowing out of the mountains. At this time, we are not expecting any flooding, however some rivers and streams may reach the Action Stage. We will keep a close eye on river levels over the next several days.
Windy, cooler and dry Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s-near 60s and lows near 30. A weak disturbance could produce a few showers in the mountains Wednesday with dry weather elsewhere, highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s-30s. High pressure and sunshine next Thursday, highs near 60.
