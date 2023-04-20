Tonight, increasing clouds and breezy winds, and showers are developing through the region. Yakima and Kittitas Valleys will see showers mainly before 8 PM and the Columbia Basin and Foothills after 8 PM. Temperatures will remain chilly in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys' in the low30sand much warmer for the Columbia Basin and Foothills in the low to mid 40s.
Friday and Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry with a few sun breaks and warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows above freezing in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.
A quick moving system arrives Sunday afternoon with a chance of showers and temperatures warming to the mid and upper 60s. Breezy and dry Monday. Warmer spring temperatures finally by mid-week....Come on 70s
Tri-Cities
Thursday Night ... Increasing Clouds, Evening Showers... 41
Friday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 63/39
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 66/45
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 69/44
Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 66/39
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 70/41
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 75/45
Yakima
Thursday Night ... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 32
Friday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 60/36
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 63/41
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 65/37
Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 63/37
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 67/39
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 72/42
