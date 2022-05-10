WESTON, Ore. - Two confirmed tornadoes touched down Friday afternoon in northeast Oregon.
Friday afternoon strong to severe storms developed quickly in the Blues of northeast Oregon. One severe storm produced a tornado that quickly touched down east of Weston, creating two damage paths between Weston and Tollgate. National Weather Service - Pendleton sent a Storm Damage Survey Team on Saturday to determine the EF rating of the tornado(es).
Here's the result from the Damage Survey Team... Two Confirmed EF-1..
Tornado #1 touched down 7 miles ESE of Weston and was on the ground for six minutes from 1:44-1:50 PM with peak winds of 97 mph. The tornado lifted as the storm cell crossed a ravine and touched down a second time two minutes later. Tornado #2 - 9 ESE of Weston and was only on the ground for 3 minutes from 1:52-1:55 PM with peak winds of 104 mph.
The Damage Survey revealed Tornado #1 snapped and uprooted many trees along its path. One manufactured home and a residence saw extensive roof damage. Including one roof being ripped off a home and carried more than 300 ft. A farm building was also heavily damaged with collapsed walls and roof damage. Tornado #2 also snapped and uprooted multiple trees while it was on the ground. Because of the rural location of the second touchdown no buildings or homes were damaged.
What is the EF Scale...
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories:
EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph
