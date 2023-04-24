Tonight, expect decreasing clouds and winds with overnight lows in the 30s.
High pressure returns Tuesday bringing on the sunshine with a nice and quick warming trend. Expect 70s Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures in the 80s as we head toward the weekend.
High pressure will move east on Sunday, we’ll see strong gusty winds and slightly cooler temperatures going from the 80s back to the 70s. I think it is safe to say "Real” Spring has arrived.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night... Mostly Clear, Winds Decreasing ... 39
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 70/41
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 78/48
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 80/48
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 85/52
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 87/55
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 83/49
Yakima
Monday Night... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 63/34
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 69/41
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 77/47
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 79/48
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 82/50
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 85/51
Sunday... Sunny... 80/50
