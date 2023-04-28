Happy Fri-Yay!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sunny and warm today with morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s.
A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will provide us with near record-breaking temperatures tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s. The ridge will begin to shift east on Sunday as an upper-level low develops off the coast. This will tighten the pressure gradient resulting in breezy winds and slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 80s. We will need to watch rivers and streams flowing off the mountains for possible flooding issues. Current flood forecasts keep all rivers below flood stage through next week. With that said, the Naches River will be close to minor flood stage by the middle of next week.
Models continue to struggle with the strength and track of the low as it moves down the west coast Monday through Thursday. Another issue is available moisture with each disturbance as it rotates around the low. Monday we drop into the 70s with a few scattered showers. Instability increases Tuesday through Wednesday, but with the limit moisture available will only mention a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs return to the low-mid 80s and lows in the 50s. Another upper-level low arrives Thursday with cooler temperatures and a slight chance for a stray shower or two, highs in the mid 70s.
