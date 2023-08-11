Sunny and seasonably warm this evening with temperatures in 80s-low 90s. Clear and mild tonight with morning lows in the 50s and 60s. More sunshine and warmer this weekend with highs in the low-mid 90s on Saturday and mid-upper 90s on Sunday.
Weather Alert... Monday-Thursday with highs in the 100s!
A blocking weather pattern will build inland this weekend, sending highs into the mid and upper 90s by Sunday. A heat wave starts next Monday as a thermal trough builds north from southern California. The combination of the blocking ridge and thermal trough will produce near record breaking temperatures, in the triple digits, next week.
Excessive Heat Watch... Monday AM-Thursday Night
- Dangerous Heat: 100-106
- Hottest day Tuesday with possible record-breaking highs
- Stay hydrated
- Take breaks
- Never leave anyone or pet unattended in vehicle
Fire danger will rapidly increase Wednesday through Friday as breezy winds interact with the heat and dry conditions across the region. A Red Flag Warning may be necessary by the end of next week. Temperatures cool a bit as the ridge axis shift east. A frontal system will produce gusty winds Friday night through Saturday as it moves east of the Cascades. Cooler air moves in behind the front next Saturday afternoon with highs falling into the mid 80s-low 90s.
