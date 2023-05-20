Air Quality Alert issued for Benton, Franklin, Columbia, Yakima, Walla Walla, Kittitas and Klickitat Counties until 10 a.m. Saturday. Important to limit outdoor activity. Moderate to unhealthy air quality can be dangerous to people with heart or lung diseases.
We'll have record heat throughout the area followed by an upper-level trough causing strong thunderstorms in the Oregon Cascades and Southern Blues. This evening we could see a chance of heavy rain in the lower Columbia Basin. Thunderstorms will begin to develop overnight.
A cold front moves in on Sunday with a chance of showers in the Cascades and windy conditions to the East. Sunday we'll be mostly sunny with gusty conditions. Sun sticks around into the rest of the week with the windy condition into Monday. By Monday evening, winds die down and we'll start to see sunny skies once again.
We start off next week dry with average temperatures. An upper-level low continues to stick around the West side of North America bringing temperatures down to below normal. Temperatures will pick back up to the seasonal average mid-week.
Tri-Cities
Saturday: Sunny, evening PM mtn. t-storms - 97/64
Sunday: Chance of AM showers then sunny and breezy - 86/54
Monday: Cooling down, Mostly sunny - 77/50
Tuesday: Mostly sunny - 76/52
Wednesday: Mostly sunny - 78/55
Thursday: Mostly sunny - 82/58
Friday: Sunny - 86/60
Yakima
Saturday: Sunny, chance of PM t-storms - 94/60
Sunday: Mostly sunny, gusty winds - 83/50
Monday: Mostly sunny, windy - 73/46
Tuesday: Mostly sunny then clear - 74/49
Wednesday: Mostly sunny - 76/52
Thursday: Partly cloudy then mostly sunny - 79/56
Friday: Mostly sunny - 81/56
