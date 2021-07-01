WASHINGTON- The cooling trend has started today dropping our highs across the forecast area to the 90's-low 100's.

Red Flag Warning is in place for parts of the Cascades and for the Columbia Basin. 

Low Humidity and gusty winds makes for heightened fire danger. 

The Fire Weather Watch that was in place for Northeastern Oregon areas has now been upgraded to a warning as well. 

This is due to heightened fire danger from possible lightening strikes and thunderstorms in Oregon. 

The Red Flag Warning Lifts Thursday at 10:00pm.

The Excessive Heat Warning is still in place until Sunday at 8:00pm.

Temperatures will stay in the triple digits until after the 4th of July. 

Tri-Cities... 101/66

Yakima...100/64

