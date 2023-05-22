Chilly and breezy tonight as temperatures fall to the 40s and upper 30 near the Foothills. Kittitas Valley is seeing gusty winds this evening/night. Mostly cloudy skies along the East slopes as we see a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms passing through tonight. Tuesday will be mostly dry with a slight chance of showers.
Midweek, the sun is back out with breezy conditions and slight chance of isolated showers throughout the Columbia Basin. Temps will stick around in the 80s all week. By Friday, we'll see temps go into the upper 80s flirting with the 90s for Tri-Cities. Slight chance of stray showers on Saturday, but by Monday (Memorial Day) we see mostly sunny skies in the mid-low 80s.Temperatures over the weekend going just above average.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy - 76/48
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chance of mtn showers -82/54
Thursday: Sunny, mtn showers - 86/59
Friday: Stray showers, then sunny and breezy - 89/60
Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of pm showers - 86/58
Sunday: Mostly sunny - 84/57
Monday: MEMORIAL DAY Mostly sunny, near perfect (in my opinion) - 83/60
Yakima
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mtn showers - 73/45
Wednesday: Sunny, windy, chance of mtn showers - 80/50
Thursday: Sunny winds and chance of mtn showers - 82/56
Friday: Partly cloudy, evening increasing clouds, mtn showers - 85/57
Saturday: Partly cloudy - 82/52
Sunday: Partly cloudy - 80/50
Monday: MEMORIAL DAY Mostly sunny - 81/52
