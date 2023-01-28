Starting off this sunny Saturday a little chilly. Arctic Blast moving in tonight into tomorrow. Enjoy the sun while it lasts today because tomorrow those temps will drop into the low 20s and overnight lows in the teens for much of the region.
Yakima:
Morning rain/snow showers in Yakima turning into rain tonight. Then gusty winds throughout the weekend into Tuesday morning.
By Tuesday, we'll get a slight break from the arctic air and see mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday, expect rain/snow mix along the east slopes of the Cascades with little accumulation.
About 3-5 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the upper elevations of the Cascades, about 1,200 ft.
Tri-Cities:
Gusty winds tonight. 30-40 MPH in the Lower Columbia Basin into tomorrow morning. Then we have a drop in temperatures as the Arctic Air moves into the region.
Those cold temperatures are expected to last into the rest of the week.
As we head into the rest of the week, the sunshine will stay around on Monday and more of Tuesday.
After Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies with temperatures slightly dropping before evening rain showers on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.