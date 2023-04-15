Saturday:
Mostly cloudy conditions to end the day with light scattered showers popping up here and there. Temps will fall to the upper 40s for Tri-Cities and Walla Walla with the low 40s and upper 30s everywhere else.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 50-54/34-37.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 63-66/45-48.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/40-44
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/35-39
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Sunday:
Overcast with light to moderate showers increasing throughout the evening. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible in northeast Oregon. Showers will continue through Sunday night into Monday morning as gusty conditions will stick around through Monday afternoon. Winds will be westerly around 15-25 mph with gusts 25-35 mph. Highs will be similar to Saturday’s with overnight lows taking a dip down to the 30s.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 50-54/34-37.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 63-66/45-48.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/40-44
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/35-39
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Monday:
Lingering showers in the morning with sun to follow. Breezy/gusty conditions in the afternoon similar to Sunday. Temps will drop slightly for out daytime highs with the cold front coming on shore. Highs will be in the upper 50s and barely break into the 60s.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 54-58/32-35
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/32-36.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 54-58/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 53-56/30-33
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 27-33/20-23
Tuesday:
Partly Cloudy skies during the day with clouds developing at night. Mostly dry and calm for the beginning of the middle of the week. Overnight lows below freezing and some windy conditions could cause frost to develop on some yards and newly budding plants. Hopefully with enough cloud cover, we might not see the frost develop, but expect it in the mornings until Thursday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 54-58/32-35
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/32-36.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 54-58/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 53-56/30-33
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 27-33/20-23
Wednesday:
Partly Cloudy skies during the day with clouds developing at night. Mostly dry and calm for the middle of the week. Overnight lows below freezing and some windy conditions could cause frost to develop on some yards and newly budding plants. Hopefully with enough cloud cover, we might not see the frost develop, but expect it in the mornings until Thursday! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. While temps are kinda cool, we will see more and more of the snowpack begin melting and raising water levels of rivers and streams. Southern Blue Mountains will begin to see a lot of that runoff with more of the region seeing higher and faster rivers by the middle to the end of the week. Be very careful if you go out on the river to do any fishing or recreational activities.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 54-57/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Thursday:
Partly Cloudy skies during the day with clouds developing at night. Mostly dry and calm for the middle of the week. Overnight lows below freezing and some windy conditions could cause frost to develop on some yards and newly budding plants. Hopefully with enough cloud cover, we might not see the frost develop. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a chance of a stray shower or two. While temps are kinda cool, we will see more and more of the snowpack begin melting and raising water levels of rivers and streams. Southern Blue Mountains will begin to see a lot of that runoff with more of the region seeing higher and faster rivers by the middle to the end of the week. Be very careful if you go out on the river to do any fishing or recreational activities.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Friday:
Plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week with temps climbing slightly back into a reasonable low 60s. Could maybe see some showers develop but overall a nice start to the weekend. Overnight lows climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Saturday:
Plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week with temps climbing slightly back into a reasonable low 60s. Could maybe see some showers develop but overall a nice start to the weekend. Overnight lows climb into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.