Saturday:
Plenty of sunshine to wrap up the week with temps climbing into the mid and low 80s. The ridge of high pressure will begin to break down and we will see some slight cooling at the end of the weekend. Get out and enjoy the warmth and sunshine, but drink lots of fluids and be careful near any sort of water as levels will be much higher and rivers will be much faster.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 69-71/51-54.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 83-86/49-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 87-90/53-56.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-89/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 70-73/48-51
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 64-67/43-46
Sunday:
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of stray showers and a thunderstorm or two. A weak shortwave will be coming through the ridge of high pressure and dropping temperatures slightly while bringing winds and a few showers. Most activity will develop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 73-76/52-55.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 77-80/44-47
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/49-52.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/48-51
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-81/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 64-67/45-48
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-61/38-42
Monday:
Breezy conditions with a few clouds. We will see a weak cold front drop temps back down to the mid and low 70s for a day before we warm back up to the 80s on Tuesday. Winds calm down in the early evening.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 60-64/38-41.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 70-73/44-47
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 74-77/44-47.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-75/43-45
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 68-71/40-43
East slopes of the Cascades: 61-64/42-45
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 51-54/38-42
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny with temps hanging in the mid to upper 80s. Staying above average for the beginning of May.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 73-76/52-55.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 77-80/44-47
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/49-52.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/48-51
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-81/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 64-67/45-48
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-61/38-42
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Highs will break into the mid and upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. A weak shortwave passing through will make afternoon thunderstorms likely with heavy downbursts of rain and possible hail. Very breezy and gusty with clouds hanging around through the evening.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 69-71/51-54.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 83-86/49-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 87-90/53-56.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-89/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 70-73/48-51
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 64-67/43-46
Thursday:
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 73-76/52-55.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 77-80/44-47
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/49-52.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/48-51
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 75-81/49-52
East slopes of the Cascades: 64-67/45-48
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-61/38-42
Friday:
Some sun as we see mostly cloudy skies and temps take a drop from the 80s. Highs in the low 70s and upper 60s with showers passing through and a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. This will be the beginning of a cool down going into a weekend of partly sunny, partly rainy and partly warm.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 60-64/38-41.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 70-73/44-47
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 74-77/44-47.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-75/43-45
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 68-71/40-43
East slopes of the Cascades: 61-64/42-45
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 64-67/43-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 51-54/38-42
