More rainy and windy weather will arrive in the Tri-Cities on Sunday, and several winter weather advisories and warnings will remain in effect for mountain elevations above 4000 feet.
If your weekend plans involve driving along mountain passes, you will need to be extremely careful and ready for winter driving. Stevens Pass, Blewett Pass, Sherman Pass, Lookout Pass, Lolo Pass and Loup Loup Pass are all expected to be impacted by this weather system. Those of you who love camping, hunting and hiking might want to wait until this system passes. It is dumping many inches of snow in the higher elevations, and conditions are extremely dicey.
Saturday night in the Tri-Cities will be much calmer by comparison. We'll see partly cloudy conditions along with some powerful wind gusts that could hit somewhere around 30 MPH. If you have any patio furniture or trashcans sitting outside, go ahead and put those in the garage. Overnight lows will dip to the low 40s in the Tri-Cities area on Saturday night.