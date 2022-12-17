Saturday Dec 17th. Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory for the east slopes of the Cascades from 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.
About 3-10" of snow expected in the Cascades with a mix of freezing rain to add icy roads into the mix.
Passes looked clear as of 5 p.m. with wet and bare roads.
Some lower elevations could see a little mix of rain and snow Sunday afternoon in Yakima and the Tri-Cities with another 3-6" of snow by early Monday morning in the Blues.
Tonight, we will have patchy freezing fog impacting visibility and road conditions through much of Sunday morning.
Overnight temps won't drop too much from our daytime highs, temps in the mid to upper teens/low 20s.
AM freezing fog will keep us around our overnight lows through tomorrow with temps climbing a few degrees into the mid to upper 20s.
Northeast Oregon will have partly sunny skies and clearer conditions outside the Blues with temps climbing into the mid and upper 30s.
More patchy freezing fog Sunday night after a slight chance of precipitation in the Columbia Basin and Yakima/Kittitas Valleys with overnight lows even colder in the mid to upper teens.
Work week begins with morning freezing fog and some sunshine on Monday as a trough will have worked its way through the night before and we kick off the week with a ridge of upper pressure building for a few days.
Very cold on Monday with highs around 20 degrees and clouds building overnight.
Slightly colder Tuesday with temps barely reaching into the 20s, mostly in the teens.
After the patchy freezing fog leaves, another slight chance of snow comes Tuesday with very little accumulation expected as a shortwave moves through western Canada and we see some slight impact of that through the ridge.
Ridge comes back strong Wednesday with partly sunny skies and cold temps in the mid to upper teens and overnight lows reaching into the single digits.
Ridge breaks down late Thursday night with temps staying the same but more clouds. freezing fog and another chance of snow coming into the region through the end of the week into the holiday weekend.
Next weekend looks snowy and slightly warmer than the rest of the week, but total snow amounts and temps are still undecided.
A white Christmas looks possible, but it will be easier to determine as it gets closer.
