Saturday Feb 11 Weather Forecast

Tonight:
Winter Storm Watch for the east slopes of the Cascades from Sunday evening into late Monday evening. Looking at Futurecast we can see the system roll in just after 11 p.m. Sunday and stick around through the entire day Monday. Baron's Winter Weather Watch graphic show the warning ending at 11 p.m. Monday. Snow expected now above 2500' with 10-18" possible along Snoqualmie and Stevens thanks to a convergence zone forming over Skykomish County. The pass could close due to periods of very heavy snow which may cause some crashes during the day Monday. Other than that, tonight will be very calm. Partly cloudy skies with some early morning frost and fog likely. Temps dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s as we have a pretty starry night.
Temperatures for tonight:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 27-32.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 33-37.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 32-35.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 31-34.
East slopes of the Cascades: 31-34.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 33-36.
Cascades and mountain pass: 20-23.
Super Sunday:
Sunny skies and the nice weather will continue with highs eclipsing the 50s again during the day. Get out and enjoy the sunshine and warm (ish) weather as we prepare for clouds and wet conditions overnight. Might have some morning frost on the windshields that will melt off pretty quickly after the sun comes up and shines on it. Not a bad day to barbecue for the big game ;). Chilly night again as some clouds build into the region overnight and produce a few sprinkles ahead of the system moving into the northwest corner of Washington.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-47/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 51-54/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/28-31
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/27-33
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-36/20-24
Monday:
Mostly cloudy and very breezy. Westerly winds (from the west) averaging around 10-25 mph, stronger in north central Oregon with gusts 25-35 mph throughout the day. Calmer winds overnight into Tuesday morning. Temps will still be in the upper 40s and low 50s as we still have some warm air just ahead of the cold front with the upper-level low coming into the region. We will see some light showers coming and going through the region in the lower elevations from the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys through the northern foothills of the Blues and turning back into snow as it reaches the crests of the Blues mountains.
Most everything will pass by late Monday evening leaving us sunnier and drier for Tuesday.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-47/23-26.
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-36/20-24
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 51-54/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/28-31
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/27-33
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny skies following the winter reminder for us on Monday. Tuesday will look a lot like the weekend with slightly cooler temps in the mid to upper 40s. Few clouds lingering around that shouldn't produce much of anything as they just block out the sun. Temps continue to cool down overnight into Wednesday.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 46-50/27-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-48/22-25.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/21-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/20-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 40-43/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/29-32
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny skies with a few less clouds than Tuesday. Still dry as the week continues and we see pretty average weather for February. This is when we will see our lowest temperatures for the week with daytime highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 20s-- some places seeing upper teens.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/29-32
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 46-50/27-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-48/22-25.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/21-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/20-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 40-43/33-35
Thursday:
Mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds and temps looking similar to Wednesday as we see some ridging join us for the middle of the week and stick around through the later part of the week.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/29-32
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 46-50/27-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-48/22-25.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/21-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/20-24US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 40-43/33-35
Friday:
Mostly sunny skies with more clouds moving through the region. Dry with temps climbing back into the low 50s as we finish the work week and get ready for a cloudy and slightly warmer weekend in the low 50s. Morning frost and some fog may be prevalent throughout the week so plan ahead before you leave for work in the mornings.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-47/23-26.
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-36/20-24
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 51-54/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/28-31
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/27-33
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.