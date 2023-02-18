Saturday Feb. 18 Weather Forecast

Saturday:
Winter Weather Advisory for the northern foothills of the Blues from 7 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday. 6-8" above 4,000' could make conditions on I-84 slick through Meacham and over Deadman's Pass. Strong gusts with this light to moderate snowfall over 35 mph. Lower elevations from the Columbia Basin to the northern foothills of the Blues in Washington could see some slight rain showers and sprinkles here and there through the early afternoon. This evening will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Breezy all day long, about 10-20 mph and gusts 15-25 through this evening.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-36/20-24
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-47/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 51-54/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/28-31
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/27-33
Sunday:
Partly sunny skies with breezy conditions and another chance for some slight showers in the afternoon. A little heavier snowfall expected in the mountains through Sunday afternoon. Temps climbing a few degrees but still hanging around the mid to low 50s and upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly cloudy skies heading into Monday morning. Strong winds and gusts continue through Sunday night, 15-25 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-47/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 51-54/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/28-31
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/27-33
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-36/20-24
Monday:
Mostly cloudy and very breezy. Winds about the same as Sunday during the day, and increasing by the evening. High Wind Warning and Watch for the Columbia River Gorge and Lower Columbia Basin. Winds will be around 25-35 mph with gusts very strong near 55-65 mph. The high wind warning and watch will begin Monday at 6 p.m. and last until Tuesday 10 a.m. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 50s with overnight lows in the low 40s and upper 30s.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-47/23-26.Cascades and mountain passes: 34-36/20-24
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 51-54/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 54-58/38-41.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 50-55/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 53-56/33-37
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/27-33
Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy and still very breezy in the morning with temps slightly cooler in the low 50s and upper 40s. By midday we could see some snowfall, but most likely the snow flurries will begin in the afternoon/early evening. Locally, won't be a ton of snow, but the amounts are still up in the air for lower elevations as the snow level is dropping to 2,000'. Mountains will take the bulk of the snowfall, naturally, but we could see enough locally to impact travel.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 46-50/27-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-48/22-25.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/21-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/20-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 40-43/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/29-32
Wednesday:
Big shift in temperatures thanks to some polar air blowing in from the north. Temps will drop significantly on Wednesday down to the mid 30s for our daytime highs. Overnight lows will be much cooler with temps in the mid to low teens. Not as breezy or windy but we will have some sunshine with a few clouds and drier conditions to finish the week out kind of chilly.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 25-29/9-13.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 35-38/18-22
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 34-37/14-17.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 33-36/13-16
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 31-34/11-14
East slopes of the Cascades: 28-33/12-16
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 34-37/20-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 25-28/10-13
Thursday:
Mostly sunny skies with temps still very cold for the later part of the week. Good news, still dry conditions with just a few clouds in the mix. Sunshine becoming more likely heading into the weekend.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 25-29/9-13.
Cascades and mountain passes: 25-28/10-13
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 35-38/18-22
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 34-37/14-17.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 33-36/13-16
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 31-34/11-14
East slopes of the Cascades: 28-33/12-16
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 34-37/20-23
Friday:
Mostly sunny skies with temps still very cold for the later part of the week. Good news, still dry conditions with just a few clouds in the mix. Sunshine becoming more likely heading into the weekend.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 25-29/9-13.
Cascades and mountain passes: 25-28/10-13
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 35-38/18-22
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 34-37/14-17.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 33-36/13-16
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 31-34/11-14
East slopes of the Cascades: 28-33/12-16
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 34-37/20-23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.