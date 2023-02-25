Saturday:
Winter Weather Advisory for the northern foothills of the Blues from 10 p.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heaviest snowfall along the crests with 6-10" over 3500'. Meacham can expect 4-6" making travel very difficult along I-84. Gusts up to 40 mph will make it challenging for semis and high-profile vehicles to travel the slick roads. Winter Storm Warning for the east slopes of the Cascades for the same time frame with total snow accumulations expected to be near 14". The heaviest snowfall will be in the upper elevations, but low enough to impact the passes. White Pass, Snoqualmie and Stevens can expect 7-12" with a chance of the roads being closed for spinouts and crashes. Here locally in the lower elevations we will see maybe a couple flurries that might cover the ground but little to no accumulation is expected. Accumulation would be very local in area and will impact select places if any does accumulate. Snow level looks promising that most of the lower elevations will have light flurries. Biggest impact will be some wet road conditions becoming slick in the evening/early morning hours. Temps Saturday night are still very cold in the upper teens and low 20s. Warming up significantly on Sunday into the mid and low 40s with some sunshine and clouds here locally.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 25-35/18-21
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 36-38/22-25.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 35-38/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 34-37/21-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 28-31/20-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 30-36/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-27/19-22
Sunday:
Partly sunny skies with breezy conditions and mountain snow continuing to fall. Could see clouds develop overnight and produce some light flurries here locally. Temps slightly warmer for Sunday thanks to the sunshine. Some slick roads likely late Sunday night and early Monday morning as our overnight lows drop to the mid and low 20s. Low pressure systems will come and go over the next couple days in waves producing some mountain snow, mild temperatures around our seasonal averages and light low elevation flurries and rain showers.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Monday:
Partly sunny skies with breezy conditions and a chance of some light rain showers passing through. Some slick roads likely late Monday night and early Tuesday morning as our overnight lows drop to the mid and low 20s. Low pressure systems will come and go over the next couple days in waves producing some mountain snow, mild temperatures around our seasonal averages and light low elevation flurries and rain showers.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy in the morning with some sunshine in the afternoon. Not as breezy or moist as we stay fairly dry until later in the evening and see some light rain showers/mixing in the lower elevations with more mountain snow through Wednesday morning. Temps still hanging around the mid and low 40s here at lower elevations.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny with overnight lows climbing slightly as we start to see temps get back into the upper 40s and low 50s thanks to some ridging. Weather becomes mostly quiet as we finish out the week with some sunshine and average temperatures.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/28-33
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/20-24
Thursday:
Temperatures for Thursday:
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/28-33
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/20-24
Friday:
Temperatures for Friday:
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/28-33
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/20-24
