Tonight:
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for the Blues starting at 4 a.m. Sunday and expiring at 4 a.m. Monday. Most of the snow will be above 3,500' and impacting the tops of the mountains and much less snow falling on part of the I-84 corridor. 8-14" of snow expected to fall above 3,500', but the biggest weather impact for people living in that region is the strong winds while this system moves through. Wind Advisory for the northern foothills of the Blues begins 4 p.m. Sunday and expires at 7 a.m. Monday. Wind speeds will be anywhere from 25-35 mph with gusts 45-55 mph. Mostly cloudy and a little soggy for the rest of the region as some light scattered showers will come and go during the day.
Temperatures for tonight:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 27-32.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 37-42.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 34-36.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 32-35.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 31-34.
East slopes of the Cascades: 31-34.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 33-36.
Cascades and mountain pass: 28-31.
Sunday:
The advisories take effect, and we begin to see the moisture before the incoming dry line behind this low-pressure system that is now up in British Columbia. Remnants of the warm front that brought our temps up to the mid-fifties will be breaking up during the early morning hours, but daytime temps will feel similar to the Saturday. Rain will be falling primarily in the lower elevations with mountain snow at the peaks of the Cascades and the Blues. Showers will be scattered and come and go around the region. Drying out and cooling down overnight into Monday morning with showers becoming scarcer by the time we leave for work Monday.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 46-54/37-41.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/33-36.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/31-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 42-45/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 38-42/29-32
Monday:
Mostly sunny skies to start the work week. Mainly dry with temps beginning to cool down to the lower 50s. Slightly breezy for the Tri-Cities.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 46-54/37-41.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/33-36.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/31-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 42-45/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 38-42/29-32
Tuesday:
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Thursday:
Temperatures for Thursday:
Friday:
Temperatures for Friday:
