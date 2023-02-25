Saturday, February 25 Morning Forecast

Today:
Partly cloudy skies to start the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 30s, lows tonight in the 20s for Tri-Cities and Yakima.
Winter Weather Advisory: Oregon Cascade Saturday 10PM into Sunday 10AM
-About 5" of snow acculumation in the upper elevations
-Winds are the concern with gusts reahing 40 MPH
-That can lead to patchy and blowing snow, worth keeping an eye on as people start to travel to and from the West/East sides of the state
Winter Storm Warning: Cascades and Valleys Saturday 10PM into Sunday 10PM
*main area to look at is Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass
-Estimated snow accumulation: 8-14"
-Gusty winds up to 40 MPH
-Keeping an eye on the passes
Looking Ahead:
We'll see a slight break in the rain/snow today, but tonight a trough and low moves across the state and Cascades bringing mountain snow, about an inch, maybe less. That'll linger into much Sunday as we start to see the winds pick up Sunday night, warming up the Basin from th elow 40s into the mid 40s to start the week. The increasing temps will call for mostly rain throughout the area and light snow in the upper elevations. By Monday morning is when we can see much of the trough, with scatter rain/snow showers moving across. Most of the week calls for mostly cloudy skies, temps moving up into the upper 40s lows still relatively low in the upper 20s. By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the upper elevations of the WA Cascades can expect some snow and a mix by Thursday mornng. Friday to start next weekend, temps go a little up into the upper 40s and even 50 degrees, lows increase a bit into the low 30s.
Tri-Cities
Sat: Partly Cloudy skies - 32/23
Sun: Partly Cloudy and breezy - 47/25
Mon: Windy/Scatterd rain/snow showers - 45/26
Tues: Chance of rain/snow mix, mostly cloudy - 47/24
Wed: Breezy, mostly cloudy skies - 46/30
Thurs: Chance of AM Showers (snow levels rise) -48/30
Fri: Partly Sunny skies - 50/32
Sat: Partyl Sunny skies -52/34
Yakima
Sat: PM Mtn. snow, Partly Cloudy - 33/22
Sun: Mtn. snow, gusty Partly Cloudy - 46/23
Mon: Mtn. snow and cloudy skies - 40/22
Tues: Snow levels rise, mostly cloudy - 45/22
Wed: Partly Sunny skies, PM Mtn. snow - 46/24
Thurs: AM rain showers, possible mix - 48/27
Fri: Mostly Sunny skies - 49/28
Sat: Mostly Sunny skies - 50/30
Remember to keep your pets warm during these cold temperatures too!
