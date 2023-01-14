Saturday Jan. 14 Weather Forecast

Tonight:
Scattered showers moving through the region that will break up and become lighter/scattered as they continue to move northeast tonight.
Mostly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy advection fog along rivers.
Temperatures shouldn't provide too many areas of slick roads, but we can expect some areas to have reduced visibility.
Upper elevations of the Blues could see some mixing as well as some flurries as well as the east slopes of the Cascades but little to no accumulation is expected.
Breezy conditions will continue through tonight into Sunday afternoon for the northern foothills of the Blues as a high wind advisory is in place for the northeast section of Umatilla County.
Wind speeds will range from 25-35 mph with gusts less than 55 mph.
Temperatures for tonight:
Upper elevations of the Blues: mid 20s/low 30s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: mid to upper 30s/low 40s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 30s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): mid 30s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: mid to upper 30s.
Cascades and mountain pass: the mid 30s.
Sunday:
Scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies with more rain coming from the southwest. A wintry mix near Goldendale with a slight mix along US 97 and in the Columbia River Gorge as a winter weather advisory is in place for the northern Oregon Cascades.
The Columbia Basin and northern foothills of the Blues will see some light showers with a possible mix in the foothills and east slopes of the Cascades beginning around midday/early afternoon. A soggy lunch, if you will. Showers will taper off around the region Sunday night leaving us with mostly cloudy skies that will slowly begin clearing and thinning out. Tomorrow will feel similar to Saturday with an increased chance of some daytime showers.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 40s/upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the low 30s/upper 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: mid to low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s/low 40s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper 40s/low 50s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low 30s.
East slopes of the Cascades: upper 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day and the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: upper 30s during the day and dropping to the upper 20s.
Monday:
Mostly cloudy for Martin Luther King Jr. Day with even less of chance of showers after the morning. Partly Sunny skies in the afternoon as conditions continue to clear up and dry up across the board. Temperatures will cool off slightly as clouds continue to clear out and more heat can be released. Yakima could see more sun than Tri-Cities on Monday as southwesterly winds continue to move systems to the northeast.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 43-47/30-34
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/38-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-49/29-33
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-46/26-30
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/28-32
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Tuesday:
Partly sunny skies for the Columbia Basin while more clouds build into the region from the southwest. Maybe some morning sun in the east slopes of the Cascades and the Yakima and Kittitas valleys. Fairly dry through the morning with a slight chance of rain and snow in the Cascades and valleys along the east slopes of the Cascades. Blues could see some late night/early Wednesday morning mixed showers. Temps still hanging around the mid to low 40s for most of the region with clearer skies at night letting temps drop to the low 30s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 37-41/26-30
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-51/34-40
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 44-48/32-36
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 41-45/28-33
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/31-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Wednesday:
Slight chance of showers in the Tri-Cities and some snow flurries in the morning in Yakima turning into mostly rain throughout the day. We will warm up slightly from Tuesday with temps getting back into the upper 40s for the Columbia Basin. Yakima won't see much temperature change hanging around the low 40s. Showers will decrease throughout the day Wednesday becoming mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night. Could see slick roads and foggy conditions Wednesday night so be prepared to drive slowly and cautiously late Wednesday and early Thursday morning.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 41-45/29-33
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/38-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-49/30-34
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 40-44/27-32
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/25-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Thursday:
Partly sunny skies and drier but cooler conditions after the showers fade out overnight. Patchy morning fog in the lower elevations with some sunshine breaking through in the afternoon starting around lunchtime. These conditions can be expected to continue through the weekend with clouds becoming more scattered and broken.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 41-45/29-33
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/38-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-49/30-34
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 40-44/27-32
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/25-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Friday:
Partly sunny skies to set us up for a calmer/drier weekend with a few clouds increasing late in the day Saturday. Chilly nights and mornings with clearer skies lead to icy roads and windshields in the winter. Plan to leave earlier in the mornings as the car might need a scraping or the roads require you to drive a bit slower.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 41-45/29-33
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 47-52/38-34
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-49/30-34
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 40-44/27-32
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 41-44/25-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 32-35/22-26
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 41-45/30-34
Cascades and mountain passes: 32-35/22-26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.