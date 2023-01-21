Saturday Jan 21 Weather Forecast

Tonight:
Breezy conditions with light rain/snow mixes passing through the lower elevations in after 9 p.m. tonight. Mountain snow will continue in the Cascades and the Blues issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades until 4 a.m. and until 4 p.m. Sunday for the Blues. Cascades will see the heaviest snowfall above 3,000' with 6-12" expected. 2-4" below 3,000' for the east slopes of the Cascades. Blues will see the heaviest amount of snow above 4,000' with 5-11" expected. Below 4,000' only 3-6" expected. East slopes of the Cascades and the Blues will see very strong gusts up to 40 mph overnight tonight. Overnight, skies will be clearing and leaving us somewhat sunny and breezy to start tomorrow as many showers turn to snow in the Blues and the Cascades clear up.
Temperatures for tonight:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 30s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid to low 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 20s and mid to low 30s.
Cascades and mountain pass: low 20s.
Sunday:
Couple clouds in the Columbia Basin and over the Blues mountains. Chilly morning with some frosty/icy conditions across the board. Sunny morning in Yakima and Kittitas valleys as we will see any clouds leave the area overnight. Skies becoming clearer throughout the day for Tri-Cities and NEOR as a ridge of high pressure moves in just off the northwest of the Olympic peninsula. Pretty nice day tomorrow with conditions remaining very clear through the evening. Could see some patchy fog in the morning and later in the evening as temps drop into the 20s at night. Beginning of a nice week for weather.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Monday:
Mostly sunny skies to start the work week. Mainly dry through Friday although there could be some icy conditions in the mornings with temps getting very cold overnight. These conditions will continue through the end of the week with a slight chance of some precipitation returning midday Friday.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Tuesday:
Mostly sunny skies. Mainly dry through Friday although there could be some icy conditions in the mornings with temps getting very cold overnight. These conditions will continue through the end of the week with a slight chance of some precipitation returning midday Friday.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny skies. Mainly dry through Friday although there could be some icy conditions in the mornings with temps getting very cold overnight. These conditions will continue through the end of the week with a slight chance of some precipitation returning midday Friday.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Thursday:
Mostly sunny skies. Mainly dry through Friday although there could be some icy conditions in the mornings with temps getting very cold overnight. These conditions will continue through the end of the week with a slight chance of some precipitation returning midday Friday.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Friday:
Partly sunny skies with an increased chance of some precipitation. Overall, a couple clouds moving into the region and nothing major in terms of weather going into next weekend. Bundle up and get out there to enjoy the sunshine!
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
