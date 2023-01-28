Saturday Jan 28th Weather Forecast

Tonight:
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Breezy conditions with sustained winds about 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph. No wind advisories except a wind chill advisory for the Cascades and the Lewis and Clark Valley. Wind chill will be the big talker tonight as the breezy/gusty conditions tonight will make temps feel close to zero degrees in the Tri-Cities and Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Heppner, Meachem and Joseph will see wind chill in the negatives tonight with the coldest "feels like" temp in Ukiah at almost -18!!
Coldest feeling temperatures are tomorrow morning around 6 a.m. Actual overnight lows will be in the low 20s and upper teens.
Temperatures for tonight:
Upper elevations of the Blues: low teens.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: low 20s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper teens/low 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: upper teens.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid to low teens.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper teens and mid to low 20s.
Cascades and mountain pass: low teens.
Sunday:
Sunny skies and breezy conditions for Sunday.... good day to stay inside and watch some conference championship football! Winds will calm a little bit, but still breezy around 10-20 mph and some gusts getting over 25 mph. Cold daytime highs with temps peaking around the upper 20s/low 30s. We will stay frigid and cold to end the weekend and start the work week. Really cold, but really dry!
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 20s/low 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper teens/low 20s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper 20s/low 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper teens.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 20s/low 30s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid teens.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 20s/low 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid teens.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid teens during the day and overnight lows in the mid upper single digits.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 20s/low 30s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 30s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low to mid 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid teens during the day and dropping to the upper single digits.
Monday:
Mostly sunny skies to start the work week. Mainly dry through Wednesday with a chance of a mix. Icy mornings with very cold temps so expect to breakout those windshield scrapers. A slight chance of some precipitation returning midday Friday. We could even see a slight disturbance on Wednesday. Clouds formaing late at night
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 20s/low 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper teens/low 20s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: upper 20s/low 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper teens.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 20s/low 30s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid teens.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 20s/low 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid teens.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid teens during the day and overnight lows in the mid upper single digits.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 20s/low 30s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 30s during the day. The Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low to mid 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 20s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid-teens during the day and dropping to the upper single digits.
Tuesday:
Mostly cloudy skies. Icy conditions in the mornings with temps getting very cold overnight. These conditions will continue through the end of the week with a slight chance of some precipitation returning Wednesday and Friday. Temps will slowly climb back up to the mid 40s by next weekend.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: low 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 20s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 20s/low 30s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 30s during the day. The Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy skies. Icy conditions in the mornings with temps getting very cold overnight. These conditions will continue through the end of the week with a slight chance of some precipitation returning Wednesday and Friday. Temps will slowly climb back up to the mid 40s by next weekend.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy skies. Icy conditions in the mornings with temps getting very cold overnight. These conditions will continue through the end of the week with a slight chance of some precipitation returning Friday. Temps will slowly climb back up to the mid 40s by next weekend.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
Cascades and mountain passes: mid 30s during the day and dropping to the upper teens/low 20s.
Friday:
Mostly cloudy skies. Icy conditions in the mornings with temps getting very cold overnight. These conditions will continue through the end of the week with a slight chance of some precipitation returning. Temps will slowly climb back up to the mid 40s by the weekend.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: upper 20s during the day and overnight lows in the upper teens/low 20s.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: low 40s during the day and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): upper 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: mid 30s/low 40s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
East slopes of the Cascades: mid 30s during the day and overnight lows in the mid 20s.
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: upper 30s/low 40s until you hit the gorge then temps will go to the mid 40s during the day the Simcoe Highlands along US 97 dropping to the low 30s/upper 20s and the gorge dropping to the lower 30s.
