Saturday January 7th Weather Forecast

High Wind Warning for Pendleton through Milton-Freewater until 1 p.m. Sunday.
Winds are expected to stay 30-40 mph with gusts 50-75 mph anywhere from Heppner through Dayton along those northern foothills of the Blues.
Strongest winds will be early Sunday morning as we introduce the second low pressure system up from the south with plenty of morning rain, that has potential to be freezing rain in some areas with a light mix in the east slopes of the Cascades and the foothills of the Blues over 3000'.
Overnight lows will stay at or just above freezing for much of the region, warmest in the windiest are in the upper 30s low 40s for Heppner up to Dayton.
Showers will drop off throughout the end of the morning becoming mostly scattered showers throughout the early afternoon. Heavy isolated showers in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater early afternoon around 1 p.m.
East slopes of the Cascades will have some isolated showers along the west edge of Yakima and US 97 that could include some slight mixing with light snow in the Cascades. Little to no accumulation associated through this system as we will have a less damp Sunday night.
Daytime highs will get to the mid upper 40s low 50s for the foothills of the Blues, mid 40s for the Columbia Basin and low 40s upper 30s for the east slopes of the Cascades and the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Monday will feel like a blast from the past repeating Sunday's conditions for most of the morning with showers becoming more isolated and scattered by Monday afternoon. Temps to start the week will be much like the weekend, highs for Oregon in the foothills will be around 50 with very strong winds Monday morning (not surprised if the aforementioned High Wind Warning is extended through Monday morning.)
Columbia Basin daytime highs to start the week will be in the mid 40s and the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys plus the East slopes of the Cascades could see slight mixing turning into rain with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Drier Monday night through Wednesday morning with temps becoming a little cooler across the board, everyone dropping about a handful of degrees from the weekend temps.
Another round of moisture comes into the region Wednesday night through Thursday with another weak system hitting the coast and then shooting north into British Columbia.
A warm front ahead of that system will warm us up for the end of the week with temps climbing into the mid 40s for the Columbia Basin, upper 40s for the foothills of the Blues, and the upper 30s/low 40s for the Valleys and the east slopes of the Cascades.
Next weekend looks a little drier than this one right now as we will be mostly cloudy from Friday on but will reassess the models when those dates get closer.
