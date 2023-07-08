NonStop Local Weather Alert Weekend:
Temps are breaking into the 100s for the weekend and holding very strong through the beginning of next week. Just below critical fire weather conditions, but still very dangerous for fires to start up. Ridging breaks down on Sunday night with an offshore low beginning its pass through the region early Monday morning. Very slight chance for mountain thunderstorms in the afternoons/evenings this weekend mainly in the central WA Cascades and the Blues with an abundance of lightning in these storms. Little relief as overnight lows will be in the mid 60s and even low 70s for some places. Heat Advisory for the Columbia Basin to Omak from noon Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Red Flag Warning for central Oregon reaching as far north as the southern part of the Blue mountains from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 p.m Sunday.
Heat Warnings & Safety:
Major heat risk could cause heat related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Use shade, fans and air conditioning to beat the heat.
Dress for the weather with light clothing and colors to reflect the light.
Stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen!
Look before you lock! Don’t leave people or pets in the car.
Monday - Friday:
An upper low will move from offshore directly west of Washington to northeast of the Idaho panhandle throughout the day Monday. Temps will remain hot in the upper 90s with a chance the triple digits remain through the end of next week. Not much changes over the next seven days, but we could see some breezy conditions pickup on Monday and Tuesday of next week with a stray mountain shower Monday afternoon in Cascades or Blues. Overall very sunny and hot until about Wednesday. Temps are expected to drop into the mid 90s for the beginning of the week, but warm back up into the hundreds and high 90s.
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/52-55
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 100-103/65-68
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 97-100/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 98-101/63-66
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 94-97/62-65
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/62-65
Cascades and mountain passes: 82-85/60-63
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
