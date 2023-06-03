Saturday:
HOT as we see highs in the upper 80s and maybe low 90s for June. Temps will be above average to start June and the sunshine will stick around with them. Breezy in the Lower East Slopes of the Cascades and the Columbia River Gorge in the afternoons through most of the evening. Gusts will be 15-25 MPH.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/53-56
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 85-88/53-56
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 76-80/52-55
East slopes of the Cascades: 75-78/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 81-84/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 70-73/45-48
Sunday:
Hanging in the low 90s with sunny skies and some breezy conditions in the Kittitas Valley for a few hours after sunrise. Breezy conditions continue through the Lower East Slopes of the Cascades for the end of the weekend. Gusts will be slightly less as we see temps about 10-15 degrees above normal for the beginning of June. Little to no rain in the forecast, warmer temps and breezy conditions will combine to elevate our fire danger throughout the weekend. Fires can start easily and spread very quickly.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/46-49
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-91/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-94/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/54-57
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/46-49
Monday:
Temps climbing slightly by a degree or two but still hanging in the lower 90s for the lowest elevations. Mostly sunny skies for the week ahead.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/46-49
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-91/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-94/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/54-57
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/46-49
Tuesday:
Climbing into the mid 90s for the lowest elevations with temps elsewhere getting up as well. A slight chance for a thunderstorm or two in the southern part of the Blues and the eastern part of the Wallowas. Unlikely these reach into the forecast area, but a slight chance some make their way slightly northwest thanks to the Columbia Basin.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 88-93/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/60-63
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/60-63
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/50-53
Wednesday:
Staying sunny and hot for the middle of the week with temps remaining at least 10-15 degrees above our normal for the start of June. That low pressure system from Tuesday will move a little further north and west and bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to Pendleton and Hermiston in the afternoon/evening. Nothing severe at this time but thunderstorms will be strong with heavy downbursts.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/55-58
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 88-93/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/60-63
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/60-63
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/50-53
Thursday:
Sunny and slightly “cooler” temps will be in the mid to low 90s again for the lowest elevations with that low pressure system moving north and weakening to bring in a few light showers for the Tri-Cities and up through Yakima. Still warm at night with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/46-49
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-91/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-94/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/54-57
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/46-49
Friday:
Sunny with temps cooling slightly to the low 90s and upper 80s for a slightly nicer weekend. Have a chance to see some early morning showers in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys plus along the lower eastern slopes of the Cascades.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/46-49
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-91/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-94/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 88-91/54-57
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/46-49
Saturday:
Begin to cool slightly to the mid and upper 80s going into the weekend. Still sunny with a few more clouds lingering around after the possible showers Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
