Saturday June 9 Evening Weather Forecast

Saturday:
Gradual clearing of the clouds with partly sunny skies through Saturday. Overnight lows in the upper 50s with mostly clear skies. Weather begins to quiet down this weekend and brings in a ridge of high pressure to end the weekend on Sunday.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Sunday:
Back to the 90s for a few places while others are in the mid to upper 80s with sunny skies for the end of our weekend. A few clouds at night and some locally breezy conditions in the Cascades. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 77-80/53-56
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 85-88/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 86-89/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 77-80/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 75-78/51-55
Monday:
Hanging in the low 90s with sunny skies and some breezy conditions. Another hot week ahead as temps continue to slowly climb to the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Breezy afternoon and evening in store for the Columbia River Gorge and the Lower East Slopes of the Cascades.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-74/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 92-95/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 92-95/58-61
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Tuesday:
Hot & sunny heading into the middle of the week with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s. Breezy and gusty especially in the lower east slopes of the Cascades and the Columbia River Gorge. Gusts will be over 35 mph in the Dalles and over 30 mph through Arlington and Heppner. Kittitas Valley could see gusts near the 30 mph range throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-74/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 92-95/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 92-95/58-61
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Wednesday:
Cooling back down to average temps for mid-June as we drop into the mid 80s. A little breezy for the middle of the week to bring in some cooler temps. Breezy and gusty conditions will put us in high fire danger as we remain dry through the middle of the week.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-91/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/58-61
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 81-84/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Thursday:
High fire danger for the middle to later part of next week as we get hot and breezy with highs in the mid 90s. A low pressure system trying to move in will cause winds to pick up and make temps cooler but still slightly above average for this time of year.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-91/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/58-61
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 81-84/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Friday:
Slightly warmer than normal for mid-June with a couple clouds and sunshine. Lows will be in the 50s with a nice weekend ahead that could have a slight chance of a stray shower or two.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/60-63
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday:
Could be a little breezy with a few extra clouds for next weekend after a mostly sunny and hot week. Highs hanging in the 80s and and 70s for upper elevations.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.