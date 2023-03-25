Saturday March 25th Weather Forecast

Saturday:
Partly sunny skies for the afternoon as we see some clearing throughout the night. Lows will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s with lightly breezy conditions tapering off. Tomorrow will have some partly sunny conditions with highs around the same in the mid to low 50s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon producing some light stray showers.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Sunday:
Mostly sunny to start the morning with light snow showers in the Cascades. Clouds coming and going in the afternoon with sun becoming scarcer by midafternoon. Light showers here locally in the Yakima and Kittitas valleys. Temps will peak in the mid to low 50s with a chilly start in the morning. Light breeze for much of the region tomorrow with winds around 5-15 mph. Not a bad day as some snow showers will come and go in very light passes over the Blues and Cascades.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Monday:
High clouds and partly sunny conditions Monday as we hang between systems and a ridge of high pressure moves in south of us. We'll see some after effects of the upper-level trough hanging behind it mixing with the incoming ridge and converging near NEOR. Clouds will build in to the region late Monday night early Tuesday morning as we get ready for a mostly cloudy day Tuesday. Temps will be close to the same as the weekend in the mid 50s for much of the region.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Tuesday:
Light showers throughout the afternoon as clouds will hang around most of the day. Light showers in nature and sporadic where they appear. Overnight lows will warm up Tuesday night in the mid 30s. Showers and clouds will stick around into late Tuesday night with showers becoming rarer by early Wednesday morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Wednesday:
Clouds hanging around in the morning with drier conditions for Humpday. Some sun will come out in the afternoon but temps will be in the low 60s and upper 50s. Beginning of some familiar spring weather as we begin to round out the work week.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Thursday:
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with just a few clouds in the skies. Temps aren't looking too bad either in the low 60s and upper 50s again. Clouds could come back at night for a little slumber party but leave again Friday morning.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Friday:
Sunny skies with clouds coming into the mix during the afternoon. Not enough to fully block the sun and set us up for an overcast evening, but could produce a shower or two after 5 p.m. Highs will be in the low 60s and upper 50s as we begin the weekend.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Saturday:
Sunny day with more clouds moving into the region. Slight chance of some showers in the later part of the evening with temps warming to the mid 50s. Another nice weekend ahead with less of a chance of precipitation to round it out going into next week.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
