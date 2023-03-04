Saturday March 4 Weather Forecast

Saturday:
Winter Weather Advisory has shifted to the Kittitas and Wenatchee Valleys until 4 p.m. Sunday. 2-4" expected in Ellensburg, Thorp, Wenatchee, Chelan and other areas between Quincy and Lake Chelan. Partly sunny skies with breezy conditions and mountain snow continuing to fall. Could see clouds develop overnight and produce some light flurries here locally with rain most likely lasting overnight into early Sunday morning. Temps slightly warmer thanks to the sunshine. Some slick roads likely late Saturday night and early Sunday morning as our overnight lows drop to the mid and upper 20s. Drying out Sunday morning, but overall, not a terribly soggy weekend. Could see some late night/early morning flurries Saturday into Sunday, but nothing that will accumulate.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-52/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 28-31/17-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 30-36/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-27/19-22
Sunday:
Partly sunny skies with breezy conditions and mountain snow continuing to fall. Could see clouds develop overnight and a few sprinkles still in the lower elevations as drier conditions begin to take place. The occluded front from the low-pressure system moving in from the northeast will give us cooler temperatures to begin next week but not by much.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-52/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 28-31/17-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 30-36/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-27/19-22
Monday:
Partly sunny skies with temps hanging around the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys with temps just a few degrees cooler in the mid 40s. Drier conditions for Monday as we see the low-pressure system off the Washington coast begin to weaken. This will be the first of a few days where the system sits just offshore producing rain for the west side and snow for the Cascades. Some light mountain snowfall in the Blues on Monday, also.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Tuesday:
Partly sunny skies with temps hanging around the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys with temps just a few degrees cooler in the mid 40s. Drier conditions for Monday as we see the low-pressure system off the Washington coast begin to weaken. This will be the second of a few days where the system sits just offshore producing rain for the west side and snow for the Cascades. Some light mountain snowfall in the Blues on Tuesday, also.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy with the low-pressure system breaking up and moving further east across the region. Still cool in temperature as we begin to start warming back up to the low 50s throughout the end of the week.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Thursday:
Mostly cloudy with another slight chance of a light rain shower in Yakima and the Tri-Cities. We’ll lose the showers overnight into Friday and warm up to the 50s for the end of the week.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 34-37/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 41-44/23-26.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 45-49/20-24.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 42-45/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 42-47/20-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 34-42/18-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 37-45/18-23
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-26/10-14
Friday:
Slight chance of some showers returning for the PNW as temps warm up to the low 50s and upper 40s. Showers will be light and brief while remaining scattered around the region. A nice weekend to follow with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s and partly sunny skies
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-52/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 28-31/17-21
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 30-36/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 24-27/19-22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.